Turkey reports over 14 400 COVID-19 cases)
Turkey reported 11 394 new coronavirus cases and 242 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The new cases include 1 102 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 5 million.
As many as 37 261 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 894 024, while the death toll climbed to 44 301.
An additional 203 073 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 50 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 670.
Latest
'Lancet report on India COVID-19 response another attempt to undermine developing country's ability to challenge big pharma's monopoly'