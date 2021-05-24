Turkey reports 7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 5,186,487 in total

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 7,839 new COVID-19 cases, including 710 symptomatic patients, as the total infections in the country reached 5,186,487, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 197 to 46,268, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,024,313 after 11,202 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkey's Health Ministry

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,843 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 210,291 tests were conducted over the past day, raising Turkey's overall number of tests to 52,377,678.

Turkey started its mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 15,946,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.