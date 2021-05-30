Turkey sees increase of incoming Kazakhstan citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

The number of Kazakh citizens, who visited Turkey amounted to 13,237 people in March 2021, having spiked by 61.09 percent compared to March 2020, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, the share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the reporting month amounted to 1.46 percent.

From January through March 2021, the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Turkey made up 30,178 people, decrease of 32.33 percent compared to the same period of last year, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey made up 1.55 percent.

A total of over 1.19 million tourists visited Turkey in March 2021, down 23.73 percent year on year, the ministry added.

More than 2.68 million tourists visited Turkey in the first 3 months of this year, which is 50.66 percent less compared to the same period of 2020.