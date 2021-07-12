Turkey reports 5,261 COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Turkey reported 5,261 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

As many as 5,242 more patients recovered, the ministry said.

Turkey also administered a total of 331,801 COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the past day, according to official figures.

The country has administered over 57.76 million vaccine doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 37.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 17.1 million got their second dose.

Also, nearly 2.89 million people received their third dose.

To date, 60.7% of the country's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 5.13 million vaccine doses were administered over the past week, according to Health Ministry data.