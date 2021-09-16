Turkey registers 28,224 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 28,224 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,738,890, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 248 to 60,641, while 28,536 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 341,004 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.