Turkey reports 27,692 daily COVID-19 cases
23,197 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 237 to 61,140.
According to the report, 341,854 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 27,692 new cases were registered.
