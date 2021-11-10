13 injured as building collapses in Turkey's Malatya

Atwo-story building collapsed in eastern Turkey's Malatya on Tuesday. According to a statement by the local authorities, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) rescued at least 13 people from the rubble so far from the collapsed building and 10 still remain missing, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing to rescue the remaining people believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement that nearly 30 ambulances have been dispatched to the area so far.

The incident occurred on a busy street in the city of Malatya as residents filled shops on their way home from work.

Witnesses and media reports said the building crumbled during planned renovation work that resulted in damage to one of the walls separating two of the ground floor restaurants.

"I heard a crack first and then the building collapsed. A cloud of dust emerged. It was like judgement day," witness Turhan Çobanoğlu told Habertürk television.

The building had a coffeehouse along with other shops on the ground floor, increasing the chances of casualties as more people were present at the time of the collapse.