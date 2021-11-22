Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Some 48,234 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in October 2021, which is 14 times more than the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

According to the ministry, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in October amounted to 1.39 percent.

At the same time, 365,864 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in 10M2021, which is 79.78 percent more compared to the same period in 2020.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in 10M2021 amounted to 1.74 percent.

It is also reported that 3.471 million tourists visited Turkey in October, which is 99.25 percent more compared to the same period last year.

Also, 21.055 million tourists visited Turkey in 10M2021, which is 87.98 percent more than during the same period last year.