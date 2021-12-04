Major terrorist attack against rally with Erdogan's participation prevented in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

A major terrorist attack was prevented today in the Nusaybin district of the Turkish province of Mardin, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

An explosive device was found under the car of a policeman who was supposed to travel to the neighboring province of Siirt to ensure security at a rally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Thanks to the attentiveness of the police, the attack was prevented.

An investigation is underway to locate terrorists who placed the explosive device.