Major terrorist attack against rally with Erdogan's participation prevented in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4
Trend:
A major terrorist attack was prevented today in the Nusaybin district of the Turkish province of Mardin, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
An explosive device was found under the car of a policeman who was supposed to travel to the neighboring province of Siirt to ensure security at a rally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Thanks to the attentiveness of the police, the attack was prevented.
An investigation is underway to locate terrorists who placed the explosive device.
