Azerbaijan interested in Turkish "Hürkuş" trainer aircraft - Turkish Defense Industry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan expresses interest in Turkish "Hurkush" trainer aircraft, head of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Ismail Demir said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Aside from that, he said efforts are underway for the "TCG Anadolu" landing ship to enter service in 2022.
"A project is underway to deploy combat and other UAVs on the ship. We hope to make progress in this direction in the near future," Demir added.
