Number of Turkish jobseekers in Kazakhstan drops for 11M2021
Jan. 4

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Kazakhstan for employment dropped from January through November 2021, Turkey's Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.
According to ISKUR, this indicator amounted to 351 people, down by 31.4 times on an annual basis.
A total of 13,171 Turkish citizens have traveled abroad via the agency in the first 11 months of this year, which is 29.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2020.
Some 121,193 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in November 2021. At the same time, 98.9 percent of applicants got a job in the private sector.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed in Turkey exceeded 3.1 million, 49.4 percent of them are women, and 50.6 percent are men.
