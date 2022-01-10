COVID-19 hospitalization in Turkey up by over 6 pct
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases in Turkey have increased by 6.2 percent in the last three weeks, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"There is no significant increase in intensive care and intubation. The majority of our casualties are those over the age of 60 and those with chronic diseases," he wrote.
According to him, Istanbul is at the epicenter of the rise in Omicron variant cases.
