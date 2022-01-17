Vessel traffic in Bosphorus restored
Dry cargo vessel "Brave Knight" was safely anchored in the Buyukdere parking area under the coordination of the Turkish Vessel Traffic Control Center, accompanied by a pilot, tugboats KURTARMA-8, KURTARMA-10 and boat KEGM-6, The Turkish Coast Guard General Directorate wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.
After the ship was anchored, the movement of ships was opened in both directions along the Bosphorus.
