Vessel traffic in Bosphorus restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Dry cargo vessel "Brave Knight" was safely anchored in the Buyukdere parking area under the coordination of the Turkish Vessel Traffic Control Center, accompanied by a pilot, tugboats KURTARMA-8, KURTARMA-10 and boat KEGM-6, The Turkish Coast Guard General Directorate wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

After the ship was anchored, the movement of ships was opened in both directions along the Bosphorus.