Coronavirus cases remain high as minister renews warning about Istanbul

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has warned about the COVD-19 situation in Istanbul, noting that most of the new cases are registered in the country’s largest city as the number of daily infections remain above 70,000, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“The virus can spread easily in Istanbul. Thus [the anti-virus] measures should be taken seriously and implemented properly. Nearly half of the daily cases have been recorded in the city in the past weeks,” Koca wrote on Twitter, urging the city’s residents to get their booster shots and follow the face mask and social distancing rules.

Indeed, according to the latest weekly data, the incidence rate measuring the number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, leaped from 664 cases between Dec. 25 and 31, 2021, to 1,222 in the city in the week of Jan. 1-Jan. 7.

Istanbul, the country’s financial and commercial center, is home to more than 15 million people. In the previous waves of the coronavirus, it was also the epicenter of the pandemic.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has triggered a surge in cases in other parts of the country, including the second and third largest cities of Ankara and İzmir.

However, thanks to vaccinations, the hospitalization rate and the number of people, who need treatment in intensive care units, have not yet spiked while the daily casualties from the virus have remained below 2,000.