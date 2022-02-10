Turkey's environment minister tests positive for coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum has tested positive for the coronavirus, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Omer Celik said,Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Omer Celik wished the minister a speedy recovery.

Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change says he has a mild form of the disease.