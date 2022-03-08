Turkish, Moldovan leaders discuss Ukraine developments, evacuations

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on Monday discussed the latest developments regarding situation in Ukraine, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Sandu also evaluated humanitarian aid and evacuation issues in Ukraine, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan also stressed that the meeting of the top Ukrainian and Russian diplomats will help to cross an important threshold on the road to peace.