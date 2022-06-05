Three EU ambassadors to Türkiye summoned over PKK concerns

French, German and Greek ambassadors to Türkiye have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over concerns about the activities and the latest protests of the PKK in their countries, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu declared the summoning of the France’s and Germany’s envoys last week.

“We summoned the ambassadors and showed our reactions [in Ankara] and we also contacted these countries’ officials via our missions in these countries,” top Turkish diplomat said.

According to authorities, Cavushoglu will bring the PKK issue to the table in a meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who is expected to make a visit to Ankara.

Türkiye’s latest reaction was to Greece when Turkish officials complained to Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris about the PKK, carrying out propaganda, financing and recruitment in Greece.

Ankara also raised concerns about a recent demonstration held near the Turkish Embassy in Athens by alleged PKK supporters and the safety of Turkish nationals in Greece.