Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and UN will meet in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27. A meeting between representatives of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN will be held in Istanbul, the press secretary of the President of Türkiye Ibrahim Kalin said on the air of the Habertürk TV channel, Trend reports.

Currently, we are in talks with Russia and Ukraine. We hope for results soon and for a meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul," he said

According to him this meeting will discuss the mechanism of supplies of Ukrainian grain.