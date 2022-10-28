Sweden’s new premier assures Ankara of NATO commitments

The new prime minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, has assured Türkiye that his government will fulfill the commitments outlined in the trilateral agreement for NATO membership in a phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Erdogan and Kristersson spoke over the phone in which the former congratulated the formation of the new government in Sweden. The conversation follows a letter sent by Kristersson to Erdogan in the past week that detailed the actions taken and to be taken by Stockholm for the membership of NATO. The letter also mentioned about Kristersson’s intention to pay a visit to Ankara.

Touching upon the letter Kristersson sent him on Oct. 19, Erdogan said he would be happy to welcome Kristersson in Ankara. He said that Türkiye stands ready to advance bilateral relations with the Swedish government in all areas.

“Noting that Ankara is following Prime Minister Kristersson’s statements of commitment to the trilateral memorandum, President Erdogan said that the trilateral memorandum would serve as a guide in the period ahead,” a statement by the Communications Directorate said. According to the statement, enforcing the Turkish-Swedish relationship is of common benefit, Erdogan said, underlining the need to prevent the latter from being taken as hostage by terrorist organizations.