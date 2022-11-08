Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Türkiye Materials 8 November 2022 04:52 (UTC +04:00)
Erdogan to visit Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Qatar this month

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Bahrain and Qatar this month, he said at a news conference following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, Trend reports.

Erdogan said that he will visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan for a summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Thursday and Friday.

Erdogan will then head to Bali, Indonesia the following Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, for a G20 Leaders' Summit.

After the summit, he will visit the Gulf nation of Bahrain, and on Nov. 20, he will head to its neighbor Qatar, he added.

