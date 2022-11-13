Terrorist attack in center of Istanbul carried out by woman - Vice-President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Türkiye considers explosion in Istanbul as a terrorist attack. It is determined that the terror attack on Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul was carried out by a woman, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"It is determined that the bomb was detonated by a woman. Discussions are being held and the necessary assessments are being made in connection with the incident. At the moment, 6 people have died, 4 of them at the scene. 81 people injured Crime scene investigation continues," Oktay said.