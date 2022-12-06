Türkiye has overcome all obstacles to fight terrorism: Erdogan

Türkiye has overcome all obstacles to fight terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, vowing to remember friends but adding enemies must know their place, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In northwestern Syria's Idlib and northern Syria's Ain al-Arab (Kobani), Türkiye has been taking all the necessary precautions and it will take them from now on, he underlined in the capital Ankara.

Speaking at the general assembly of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TISK), Erdogan said: "The West's condition in its fight against terrorism is evident, but Türkiye has overcome all obstacles to fight terrorism."

Türkiye has ended terrorism at its source, he said and lashed out at those criticizing Ankara's counter-terror efforts in the Ain al-Arab region.

"Kobani (Ain al-Arab) is already done (in fighting terror) ... In Idlib, in Kobani, we are taking all the necessary measures, we have taken, and we will take them from now on."

"Türkiye is now a place for them (terrorists) to drown in," Erdogan added.

He pledged to increase Türkiye's friends, however, added that "our enemies will know their place. When we face a threat to our survival, we can achieve victories that no one expects."

"A Türkiye that is attempted to be dragged into artificial crises, let alone bowing down, it has been on the rise and this will continue," the president vowed.

Türkiye, he said, now makes its own decisions in politics, economy, diplomacy and military, and it also creates its own infrastructure and sets its own goals.

"Our destiny is no longer in anyone's hands. Now our nation determines our destiny," Erdogan said.