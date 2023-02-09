Turkish Grand National Assembly to vote on declaration of state of emergency – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye will vote on the decision to declare a state of emergency today, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He noted that violations of the law in the quake-hit provinces will be prevented by announcing the state of emergency.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Following the latest data, 14,014 people have been killed, and 63,794 have got injured in the quake.