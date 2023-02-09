President Erdogan meets with earthquake-affected people of Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with earthquake-affected people in the Turkish Gaziantep Province, Trend reports.

President Erdogan visited areas where tents for the victims had been set up. The president personally supervises the progress of search and rescue efforts in the disaster zone.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. According to the latest data, 16,170 people have been killed, and 64,194 have got injured in the quake.