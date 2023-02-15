Very strong aftershocks occurring in Türkiye earthquake zone - AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Very strong aftershocks are occurring in Türkiye in the area of ​​the February 6 earthquake, Trend reports citing the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

"We are facing an unusual situation. So far, a total of 3,858 aftershocks have been registered. The earthquake, the epicenter of which was located in Kahramanmaras, led to a shift of lithospheric plates by 7.3 meters," AFAD said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.