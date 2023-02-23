About 600,000 apartments destroyed, damaged in quakes - Turkish Interior Ministry

Approximately 600,000 apartments have been destroyed or sustained serious damage and will have to be demolished as a result of earthquakes in Turkey, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the TRT TV channel on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The assessment of damage caused by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras is 75-80% complete. According to obtained data, 600,000 separate units (mostly apartments - TASS) have been destroyed and should be urgently demolished or sustained medium or severe damage. If we add retail facilities to this figure, it will come to 750,000," the official said.