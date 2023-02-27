5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Turkish Malatya province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit the Turkish Malatya province, leaving one killed and 69 injured, Trend reports citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The destructive earthquake occurred at a depth of nearly 6.97 kilometers. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway on the territory.

Türkiye has been suffering the whole of February 2023 from earthquakes and aftershocks.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.