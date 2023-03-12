Türkiye earthquake death toll rises to 48,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. As many as 48,000 have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, the number of wounded exceeded 115 thousand, 50 thousand buildings were destroyed.

The Turkish President said that there is no other country that could respond so quickly to such a disaster.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.