Turkish citizens abroad to start voting for elections in April

Turkish citizens based abroad will be able to start casting their votes for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections starting April 27, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Voting will begin at border crossings and electoral venues abroad on April 27 and end on May 9, the YSK said.

There are around 6.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad, including over 5.5 million living in Western European countries.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. If no candidate wins the presidential election, there will be a run-off on May 28. In that case, Turkish citizens abroad can vote between May 20 and 24, added the YSK.