Integrated projects with countries of Turkic world in Caspian basin successfully implemented - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. So far, we have successfully implemented integrated projects in the Caspian basin with the countries of the Turkic world in the fields of oil, natural gas, and electricity, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, Trend reports.

"Sustainable energy supply and bringing energy prices to an acceptable level are of great importance for the economies of our countries. Azerbaijani, Turkmen and Kazakh oil has been transported to world markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline for 16 years," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States has kicked off today in Ankara, Türkiye.