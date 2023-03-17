Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye agrees to Finland's membership in NATO

Türkiye Materials 17 March 2023 18:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Türkiye has agreed to Finland's membership in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart in Ankara, Trend reports.

The Turkish President noted that in this regard, a procedure will be initiated in the country's parliament.

"Türkiye and Finland are two friendly countries with historically good relations. The relations established by the document signed in 1924 have become stronger today," Erdogan said.

