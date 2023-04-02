Türkiye imports 3,449 million tons of oil and oil products in January

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The total volume of oil and oil products imports to Türkiye in January 2023, compared to January 2022, dropped by 3.64% to 3.449 million tons, Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The import of crude oil, which is the largest item in Türkiye's total oil imports, decreased by 13.56 percent to 2.25 million tons.

The import of diesel fuel increased by 8.71 percent - up to 777 thousand tons. The rest of the imports were aviation and marine fuel, gasoline, fuel oil and other oil refining products.

The statistics say that 1.18 million tons of crude oil and petrochemical products were imported from Russia, followed by Iraq and Kazakhstan with 917,656 tons and 683,740 tons, respectively.