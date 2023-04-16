Four soldiers injured, following terrorist attack at Turkish military base in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Terrorists fired on Turkish bases in the areas of anti-terrorist operations "Olive Branch" and "Euphrates Shield" in northern Syria, Trend reports citing the press service of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

PKK/YPG terrorists fired mortars and multiple rocket launchers at the base. As a result of the incident, 4 Turkish army soldiers were injured, the Ministry said.

According to the information, the wounded servicemen were evacuated and hospitalized in the state hospital of Kilis.

The Ministry noted that the Turkish army is retaliating against the identified terrorist targets.