Turkish FM responds to Biden: Political statements will not change history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the statements of US President Joe Biden on the events of 1915 an attempt to distort historical realities, Trend reports citing the publication of Turkish FM on Twitter.

"The charlatans who are trying to distort history are reappearing on the political scene! Political statements will not change historical realities... No one dares to lecture the great Turkish people of history," he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the White House in a statement on the events of 1915 used the term "genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Türkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out the so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Türkiye and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Türkiye called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Türkiye's proposal, since this is, first of all, a fictional story deliberately falsified by Armenians.