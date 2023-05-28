Erdogan leads Türkiye’s presidential elections, first results say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. According to preliminary calculations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading the elections with 57.09 percent of the votes, Trend reports with reference to the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye.

The report says that 42.78 percent of the votes have been counted.

Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has got 42.91 percent of the votes.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the runoff has been scheduled.