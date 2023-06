ANKARA, Türkiye, June 3. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the new lineup of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

General Yasar Guler has been appointed as the Minister of Defense of Türkiye.

The inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place today at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

In the second round of presidential elections held in the country on May 28, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won with 52.18 percent of the votes.