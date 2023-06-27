Türkiye's foreign exchange reserves rise to record high in week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Over the past week, Türkiye's international foreign exchange reserves increased by $8.5 billion, reaching an all-time high, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The minister said that the country's government will speed up efforts to increase foreign exchange reserves. He noted that analytical data from the Central Bank of Türkiye confirms the growth of net foreign exchange reserves by $8.5 billion, which is the largest weekly increase in history of the country.

The Minister also said that the country will gradually return to a rational economic policy and actively work to provide additional external sources to strengthen reserves.In addition, there will be taken measures to attract investments based on the Turkish lira.