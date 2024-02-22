Central Bank of Türkiye keeps discount rate unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Türkiye has kept the discount rate unchanged, Trend reports, referring to the bank.

On January 25, the Turkish Central Bank published its first decision on the discount rate for 2024, raising it from 42.5 percent to 45 percent.



In 2023, the Turkish Central Bank's discount rate was reported to be 43.250 percent. This is a rise over the prior figure of 9.750 percent for 2022. The Türkiye Central Bank Discount Rate is updated yearly, average 25.500 percent from December 1970 through December 2023, with 54 observations.

