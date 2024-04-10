Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Presidents of Türkiye and Iran hold talks on regional matters

Türkiye Materials 10 April 2024 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
Presidents of Türkiye and Iran hold talks on regional matters

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. A telephone conversation between Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been held, the Turkish media said, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that during the telephone conversation, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as regional and global issues.

Simultaneously, the leaders congratulated each other on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more