BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 has occurred in Türkiye in the district of Sulusaray in Tokat province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD) said, Trend reports.

According to information, the earthquake originated at a depth of 5.99 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in neighboring provinces.

