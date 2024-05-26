Ten killed in traffic accident in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. An accident involving a bus occurred in the Turkish province of Mersin, Provincial Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said, Trend reports.

According to him, at least 10 people died and 30 received various injuries.

The governor said a collision occurred on the Mersin-Adana highway on Sunday evening between a bus heading to Diyarbakir in the southeast of the country and a truck traveling in the opposite lane.

The road is reported to be completely closed in both directions. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, one of the versions is a violation of overtaking rules on a slippery road.