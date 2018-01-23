Alaska quake prompts tsunami alert

23 January 2018 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

A tsunami alert has been issued after an 8.0-strength earthquake was recorded off the southern Alaskan coast in the US, BBC reports.

The quake struck some 300km south-east of Kodiak at a depth of 10km at 09:31 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said the alert was in effect for areas including the coasts of British Columbia and Alaska.

The alert told people to seek refuge on higher grounds in affected areas.

