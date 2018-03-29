Trump replaces veteran affairs chief with White House physician

29 March 2018 02:50 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House doctor Ronny Jackson will replace embattled David Shulkin to be the next Veteran Affairs (VA) secretary, Xinhua reported.

A rear admiral of the U.S. Navy, Jackson has served as the White House physician since the George W. Bush administration, and has monitored Trump's health since he took office.

"Admiral Jackson is highly trained and qualified and as a service member himself, he has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also said that he appreciates the work of Shulkin, including his effort to help pass the VA Accountability Act.

"He has been a great supporter of veterans across the country and I am grateful for his service," the president said of Shulkin, who has come under scrutiny after a February report from VA's inspector general office concluded that his European trip last July amounts to a "misuse of VA resources."

Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Department of Defense, will serve as the acting VA secretary, according to Trump.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US strike kills high-ranking al-Qaeda member
US 05:45
U.N. taps former U.S. diplomat as first woman political affairs chief
World 04:21
U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9 percent
US 28 March 16:46
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well
US 28 March 15:15
China's Geely calls for caution in self-driving tech after fatal collision
China 28 March 12:45
Iraq wants to 'keep away' from U.S.-Iran conflict
Politics 28 March 12:28
Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile
Oil&Gas 28 March 09:38
Maryland high school shooter died by shooting himself
US 28 March 07:49
Professional clown runs for Congress in South Carolina
US 28 March 01:25
U.S. seeks China trade moves on autos, financials, chips
US 27 March 16:02
Russia vows adequate response to US, EU over diplomats’ expulsion
Russia 27 March 13:37
Tajikistan denies transporting terrorists’ weapons through its territory
Tajikistan 27 March 10:49
IMF's Lagarde says sees no risk of currency war
US 27 March 09:56
Saudi Crown Prince meets number of American CEOs in New York
Arab World 27 March 09:41
Israel to receive record $705 mln for missile defense from US in 2018 – minister
Israel 26 March 22:18
Moscow to respond to expulsion of Russian diplomats reciprocally - Kremlin
Russia 26 March 19:07
15 countries to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with UK - Tusk
Europe 26 March 17:42
US closes Russian consulate general in Seattle, expels 60 diplomats
US 26 March 17:15