Kim Jong-un invites Trump to Pyongyang for second round of summit

Ahead of a historic summit in Singapore North Korean leader has invited US President Donald Trump to Pyongyang for the second round of summit in July.

The invitation to Pyongyang contained in the letter, which was handed by Kim Jong-un's top aide Kim Yong Chol to the US President Trump on June 1, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, citing its sources privy to the matter.

In turn, North Korean state media reported on Monday that the upcoming US-North Korean talks would focus on the establishment of the new relations between the countries, the creation of a firm peace system and the denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

Depending on the outcome of the negotiations in Singapore and possible summit in Pyongyang, a third round of talks may take place in Washington in September.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington remained committed to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"Early pre-brief with my @StateDept team. [US] Ambassador to the Philippines Sung] Kim meets with #DPRK [delegation] today. We remain committed to the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to kick-off at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The historic event is precede by the meeting of delegations of the United States and North Korea on Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news