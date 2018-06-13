Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump accept each other's visit invitations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the US, and the US president has accepted Kim's invitation to visit Pyongyang, Sputnik reported citing North Korean state news agency KCNA.

"Kim Jong Un has invited Trump to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time, while Trump has invited Kim Jong Un to visit the United States. Both leaders with pleasure accepted each other's invitations, knowing positively that it would be another important event for DPRK and US relations," the agency said.

Earlier, Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Moreover, Pyongyang affirmed its commitment to denuclearize in exchange for security guarantees from Washington.

After the summit, the North Korean state news agency reported that during summit, the North Korean leader said that North Korea and the United States should urgently take action to halt military actions against each other.

Meanwhile, the US president praised the event, saying that he had gotten along with the North Korean leader.

​The historic summit ended with an agreement consisting of four points: the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula," Pyongyang's confirmation of commitment to denuclearization, and the repatriation of the remains of US military personnel, either prisoners of war or missing in action, from the 1950 to 1953 war.

