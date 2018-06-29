Trump has repeatedly told aides he wants to quit the WTO

29 June 2018 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly told top White House officials he wants the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization, a move that would be potentially calamitous for global commerce, the news website Axios reported on Friday, citing people involved in the discussions, Reuters reports.

One person who has discussed the subject with Trump, according to Axios, said the president frequently told advisers: “I don’t know why we’re in it. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States.”

The 164-member WTO is the only international organization that deals with the rules of trade between countries and states its key purpose as opening trade “for the benefit of all.”

A U.S. withdrawal from it would require an act of the U.S. Congress, and Trump was unlikely to persuade lawmakers to carry out his wish, the Axios report said.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation say the Trump administration will continue to call attention to various ways in which the U.S. encounters what some Trump advisers perceive is unfair and unbalanced treatment within framework of the WTO,” the report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last Friday, the United States ramped up its challenge to the WTO, telling the Geneva-based economic organization that appeals rulings in trade disputes could be vetoed if they took longer than the allowed 90 days.

The statement by U.S. Ambassador Dennis Shea threatened to erode a key element of trade enforcement at the 23-year-old WTO: binding dispute settlement, which is widely seen as a major bulwark against protectionism.

It came as Trump, who has railed against the WTO judges in the past, threatened to levy a 20 percent import tax on European Union cars, the latest in an unprecedented campaign of threats and tariffs to punish U.S. trading partners.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was asked on Friday if the new trade tariffs the United States has imposed or threatened might wipe out gains from major tax cuts passed into law six months ago.

“I can assure you that we are not going to do anything that wipes out all those benefits or does anything that has a significant risk on growth,” he told Fox Business Network.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Ambassador says U.S. unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade
US 15:36
Preparations for Putin-Trump summit underway — Kremlin
Russia 15:33
World doesn’t have to obey US demands - Turkish FM
Politics 14:27
EU leaders unite over Trump tariffs, foreign investments
Europe 12:22
U.S. gas pipeline industry wants help beating back green groups
Oil&Gas 11:03
Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world
US 10:48
Russian senator comments on Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 02:45
Canada to aid steel, aluminum industries hit by U.S. tariffs: source
Other News 01:11
Four dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland, suspect in custody (UPDATED)
US 00:28
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin
Russia 28 June 22:32
Assistant Secretary of State: US government fully supports Southern Gas Corridor (PHOTO)
Politics 28 June 16:45
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki
Russia 28 June 15:22
China says carefully monitoring U.S. policies on inbound investments
China 28 June 12:47
US Congressmen raise possibility of free trade deal with Georgia
Georgia 28 June 11:20
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
Pompeo: Trump believes Russia participating in geostrategic meetings inevitable
US 28 June 00:55
Trump says will meet Putin around time of his trip to Europe
US 27 June 23:15
Putin: US-Russia relations not in “best state”
Russia 27 June 22:36