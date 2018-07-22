Car chase suspect flees into Los Angeles grocery store, possible hostages inside

22 July 2018 05:19 (UTC+04:00)

A police chase in Los Angeles, California, intensified Saturday afternoon after the suspect ran into a nearby Trader Joe's grocery story. Police are currently working to rescue employees and detain the suspect hidden inside the building, Sputnik reported.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the suspect proceeded to the grocery store after crashing his vehicle into a pole. Once police approached the vehicle, they were able to remove a woman who was left behind. ​Law enforcement officials told the LA Times that the woman was his girlfriend.

"(The suspect) jumped out of the car and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car," Dan Zito, who said he was only feet away from the crash, told NBC LA. "And (the police) returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in [to the Trader Joe's]."

Per the Times, officers did fire on the suspect before he entered the building, however, it's unclear if he was wounded.

​Images surfacing on social media have shown officials successfully removing those inside the Trader Joe's as others walk out of the establishment. One customer has reportedly been removed from the store with injuries that required immediate medical attention, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department have urged residents to "stay clear of the area." The incident is taking place near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd. Police have initiated a tactical alert in order "to ensure all resources necessary will be available."

US President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday that he is keeping tabs on the incident and that LAPD officials are "working with Federal Law Enforcement."

