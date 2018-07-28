Suspicious packages found at Trump Tower in New York

Several suspicious packages were found at the Trump Tower in Manhattan. The incident is under investigation, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed, Xinhua reported.

The investigation was on-going and there was no danger found at the moment, NYPD public information officer Sgt. Vincent Marchese told Xinhua via phone.

An all-clear was issued at U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake skyscraper about 7 p.m. on Friday night, not long after a custodian first told officers about two unattended devices in the lobby, reported NBC 4 New York.

Two additional devices were found during a broader search, and an NYPD bomb squad was called to investigate the scene, it said.

Earlier reports said at least three suspicious packages were found at three different locations outside Trump Tower.

It is not clear exactly what the items are or where they came from.

The 58-story building is owned by Trump and the Trump Organization.

