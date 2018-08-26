Senator John McCain, ex-POW and political maverick, dead at 81: statement

26 August 2018 05:18 (UTC+04:00)

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008, died on Saturday at age 81, according to a statement from his office on Saturday, Reuters reported.

McCain had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer discovered in July 2017 and had not been seen at the U.S. Capitol in 2018. McCain had undergone surgery in mid-April for an intestinal infection.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US Senator McCain Puts Trump on Blast for Suggesting Russia Should Return to G8
US 9 June 01:29
John McCain Calls for 'American and European Leadership' in Balkans
Other News 28 April 2017 04:21
Senior US senator takes secret trip to northern Syria
World 23 February 2017 03:50
US Senate team led by John McCain to go to Ukraine
Politics 13 March 2014 02:17
U.S. concerned about Iraq-Iran arms deal
Arab World 26 February 2014 09:31
U.S. senators accuse Iraq’s Maliki of sectarian agenda
Arab World 31 October 2013 09:18
Latest
Texas train crash leaves at least 2 dead, police say
US 06:14
One killed, 58 injured as 6.1 earthquake hits western Iran
Society 04:39
Saudi forces intercept rocket fired by Houthis at kingdom’s southwest
Arab World 04:00
6.1-magnitude quake jolts western Iran
Society 03:14
Afghanistan's four top security officials resign - government sources
Other News 02:29
Tourist bus overturns in Bulgaria: at least 15 people dead
Europe 01:28
UN chief condemns killing of peacekeeper in Central African Republic
Other News 00:14
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:13
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:12