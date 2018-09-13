GM to recall more than one million vehicles in the U.S.

13 September 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

General Motors Co is recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, Reuters reports.

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a document dated Sept. 12.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs.

The document did not highlight any reports of accidents and injuries, because of the power steering issue. GM dealers will update the power steering module software, free of charge for owners of the affected vehicles.

In 2014, the No.1 U.S. automaker had recalled (Click here) nearly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide because of the same problem.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. reaches agreement over separated migrant families
US 17:39
China says Beijing, Washington do not want to see trade war escalate further
China 15:26
Shekel extends gains against dollar
Israel 12:45
China welcomes U.S. invitation for trade talks
China 12:20
U.S. invites China to trade talks as tariffs loom
US 10:23
Russian finance minister, US energy secretary to discuss Nord Stream 2 project
Russia 10:21
Latest
Rouhani appoints ex-CBI chief as financial adviser
Business 18:28
Morgan Stanley to offer bitcoin swap trading
Economy news 17:56
Turkey announces number of US ships sailed through its waters
Economy news 17:49
National Bank of Kazakhstan to begin selling fine gold abroad
Economy news 17:49
Iran to lodge complaint against ATR, MP says
Business 17:41
Iran, Finland sign documents to boost agricultural co-op
Business 17:41
U.S. reaches agreement over separated migrant families
US 17:39
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 16 docs following talks between Lukashenko, Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan 17:38
WB gives recommendations to develop non-oil sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy news 17:36